US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,062 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,017 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.41% of Foot Locker worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Foot Locker by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

