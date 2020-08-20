Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on URBN. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of URBN opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

