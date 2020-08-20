Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

UMRX stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Unum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

