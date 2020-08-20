UNIVEC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UNIVEC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UNIVEC stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. UNIVEC has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get UNIVEC alerts:

About UNIVEC

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for UNIVEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNIVEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.