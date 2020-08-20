United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a market capitalization of $532.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

