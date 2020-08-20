United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a market capitalization of $532.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.
About United States Lime & Minerals
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.
