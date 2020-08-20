United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in July

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Commerzbank lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

UDIRF opened at $49.40 on Thursday. United Internet has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

