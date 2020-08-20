UNICORN Token Hits Market Capitalization of $25,775.40 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $25,775.40 and approximately $9.65 million worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

