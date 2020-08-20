Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 91.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 163.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,391,000 after acquiring an additional 215,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.87, for a total value of $5,623,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,216,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,493 shares of company stock worth $23,548,683. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.92.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $340.04 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.00 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.96.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.