Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $153.02 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day moving average of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. UBS Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.