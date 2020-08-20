TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

TGTX opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

