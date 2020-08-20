Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.17 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79.25 ($1.04), 50,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.25 ($1.09).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.10.

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

