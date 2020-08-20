Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $185.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Securiti increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $157.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

