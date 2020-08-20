Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.