Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.48-$5.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-$3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.48-5.53 EPS.
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.08. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $204.90.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.64.
In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $948,995.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,311.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
