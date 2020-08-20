Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.48-$5.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-$3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.48-5.53 EPS.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.08. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $204.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.64.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $948,995.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,311.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

