Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.54.

SYNH opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $88,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,685.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,061,722 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 245.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Syneos Health by 33.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

