Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

