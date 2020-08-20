SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Sells $750,780.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $750,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SIVB stock opened at $241.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.56.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

