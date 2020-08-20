Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.30 and last traded at C$12.18, 211,267 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$12.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

