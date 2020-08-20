Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 65.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 42.2% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.