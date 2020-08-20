Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 141.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 102.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,860 shares of company stock worth $3,122,970 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

