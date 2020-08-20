Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

FIBR stock opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a 52-week low of $96.50 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

