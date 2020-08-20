Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 10,796 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after buying an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,194,000 after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,717,000 after acquiring an additional 309,673 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

