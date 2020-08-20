Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 16.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU opened at $209.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $229.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average of $131.38.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,290,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 440,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,528,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,901,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

