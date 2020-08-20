Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,794 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $360.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

