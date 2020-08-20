Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP opened at $439.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.23 and a 200-day moving average of $369.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

