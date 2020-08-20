Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR opened at $139.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $144.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,942 shares of company stock worth $15,336,293. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

