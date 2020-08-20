Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Applied Materials by 158.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,029 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $111,766,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 34,683.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $818,438,000 after buying an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

AMAT stock opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.