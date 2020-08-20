Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $16,471,375 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $137.24 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

