Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,877 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,581,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 91,497 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 152.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,601,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.

