Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,675 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Hershey stock opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.20. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.53.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

