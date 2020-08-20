Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NYSE:CAG opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

