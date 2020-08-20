Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $197.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

