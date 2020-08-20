Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CEO Sells $2,939,625.00 in Stock

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $2,939,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 100,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $2,792,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPT opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

