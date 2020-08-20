Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

