Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SONO opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.83. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $224,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,588.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,070,611 shares of company stock worth $183,310,463. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 4,166.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 375.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $56,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

