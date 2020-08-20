Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €92.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.67 ($104.31).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €75.80 ($89.18) on Wednesday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a twelve month high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.42.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

