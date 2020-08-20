Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Sirona Biochem Corp (CVE:SBM) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 94,102 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 111,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. operates as a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company in Canada and France. The company develops programs in three areas, including diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

