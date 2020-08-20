Simlatus Corp (OTCMKTS:SIML) Short Interest Update

Simlatus Corp (OTCMKTS:SIML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,529,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SIML stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Simlatus has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($11.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products.

