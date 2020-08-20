Short Interest in Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Drops By 38.1%

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:URPTF opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Uranium Participation has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Participation in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.