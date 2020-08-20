Short Interest in Image Protect Inc (OTCMKTS:IMTL) Drops By 99.7%

Image Protect Inc (OTCMKTS:IMTL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the July 30th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,866,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IMTL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Image Protect has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Image Protect Company Profile

Image Protect, Inc focuses on building a community of visual artists to help defend against copyright infringement. Its tracking and recovery technology simplifies copyright protection by combining industry-leading software with a platform of visual artists and copyright experts. The company's Web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content; and its legal partners in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania ensure that clients receive appropriate compensation and recovering settlement fees when their work has been used without a valid license.

