Short Interest in Image Protect Inc (OTCMKTS:IMTL) Drops By 99.7%

Image Protect Inc (OTCMKTS:IMTL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the July 30th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,866,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IMTL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Image Protect has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Image Protect Company Profile
Featured Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Image Protect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Protect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.