Short Interest in AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rises By 120.0%

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AACAY stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $9.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

