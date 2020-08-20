Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $719,365.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 792,526 shares of company stock valued at $37,681,499. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 525.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 123,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

