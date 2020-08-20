Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L3Harris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the company will earn $11.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.25. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for L3Harris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.74 EPS.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHX. Benchmark reduced their price target on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $180.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.95.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 116.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in L3Harris by 77.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in L3Harris by 12.7% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.