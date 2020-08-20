Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $982,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 185.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $411.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.89 and a 200-day moving average of $357.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,849,135. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

