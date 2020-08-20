Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 156,361 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,361 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

