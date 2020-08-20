Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 593,974 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after buying an additional 2,584,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,944,000 after acquiring an additional 131,746 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.40.

EL stock opened at $213.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

