Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $939,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $10,680,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,602 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $153.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day moving average of $111.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.