Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $380,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $6,313,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM opened at $276.80 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $281.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,628.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of -1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $830,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $830,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 784,171 shares of company stock worth $179,330,071. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.35.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

