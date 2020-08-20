Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.