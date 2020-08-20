Sartorius (ETR:SRT) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Sartorius AG (ETR:SRT)’s share price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €277.00 ($325.88) and last traded at €276.00 ($324.71), approximately 2,087 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €273.00 ($321.18).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €263.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24.

Sartorius Company Profile (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

